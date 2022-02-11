Mérida City Council seeks volunteers for the Adopt a Tree program

Participate in the program Adopt a tree and help the environment

(MERIDA, YUC. – MERIDA CITY COUNCIL).- The City Council, through the Mérida nos Une platform, invites all interested parties to volunteer to carry out the “Adopt a tree” program , which will be held in various places over the coming months.

The calendar of activities covers February, March, April and even May, they are divided by weeks, in total there will be 8 in which the activities would be carried out to encourage citizens to adopt a tree.

It should be remembered that volunteering for this program and in general for the Merida Unites Us platform has been of great importance, because many of the initiatives that are registered in it require, among other things, support for their activities.

Adopt a tree in Mérida

The “Adopt a tree” program generates various benefits, such as helping to improve the quality of life, cleaning the air, producing oxygen, providing shade, reducing the temperature of a place, in addition, they are home to birds and wildlife species such as squirrels and opossums

Its main objective is to encourage citizens who reside in the municipality of Mérida to care for and take responsibility for the trees that surround them; as well as promoting awareness in the population of the treatment that trees deserve as living beings.

The work of the volunteers will also be to advise on the characteristics, care and proper way to plant the tree that is adopted and not just deliver it without knowing where it will be planted.

It should be remembered that during 2021 the Mérida City Council carried out the Forestry Crusade where more than 10,000 trees were planted during the months of June and August in the Paseo Henequenes linear park.

