7 of the most beautiful terraces to eat in Mérida, Yucatán

Here we share some of the most beautiful terraces to eat in Mérida, perfect to delight yourself with the gastronomy and historical panoramas of the destination.

Mérida is one of the most surprising destinations in Mexico , sharing an unsurpassed architectural beauty and an atmosphere of historical tradition that is worth knowing. If you are familiar with the city, then you will know why its incredible gastronomic offer cannot be left aside, characteristic for sharing some of the most delicious Mexican snacks there is. So that you can enjoy it accompanied by spectacular panoramas, here we share some of the most beautiful terraces to eat in Mérida .

PASAJE PICHETA

Picheta is positioned as one of the favorite restaurants in Mérida , sharing a proposal of contemporary Yucatecan cuisine and signature cuisine . Its space will allow you to appreciate some of the most spectacular panoramas of the destination, since it has a beautiful outdoor terrace where you can enjoy your food; We recommend you try their black risotto with octopus – made with red wine, squid ink and fried chaya – or their ‘Tinga’ sopes with shrimp.

ADDRESS: CALLE 61 X 60 Y 62, PLATFORM PICHETA CENTRO.

TELEPHONE: 999 506 0339

WEBSITE: PICHETA.MX

CATRIN CANTINA

In Catrín you will not only enjoy an exquisite reinvention of Mexican cuisine, but also one of the most pleasant terraces in Mérida . Under the concept of a modern cantina , its chef Adrián Marcos shares a menu of gastronomic passion and respect for traditional Mexican ingredients, with a variety of tacos, appetizers , seafood dishes and house cocktails. In addition, his space is adorned with a special selection of the work of Jacobo Roa, so you will eat surrounded by a quite artistic environment.

ADDRESS: CALLE 47 463B, DOWNTOWN.

TELEPHONE: 999 518 1725

WEBSITE. CATRIN47.COM

IXI’IM

Ixi’im is one of the obligatory gastronomic stops during your visit to Mérida . In charge of chef Jorge Vallejo , he shares a Mexican cuisine proposal with nuances from the Southeast of Mexico, characteristic for its constant innovation and privilege to the temporality of the ingredients. It is part of the Chablé Resort & Spa , located just over 30 minutes outside the destination, a distance that is definitely worth traveling to delight yourself with its special proposal and beautiful architectural spaces.

ADDRESS: SAN ANTONIO CHABLE, CHOCHOLA.

TELEPHONE: 55 4170 7666

WEBSITE: IXIIMRESTAURANT.COM

THE BOTTEGA

Established on the iconic Paseo Montejo , La Bottega is a wine house & deli concept where you can enjoy delicious international cavas, fine cheeses, charcuterie, pizzas and paninis. It offers one of the most pleasant terraces in Mérida , perfect for an outing with friends accompanied by a bottle of wine, as well as to appreciate some of the most beautiful historical settings of the destination. We recommend trying their salmon bruschetta with parsley and butter, or one of their mixed boards to share.

ADDRESS: PASEO MONTEJO 437 LOCAL 5B, DOWNTOWN.

TELEPHONE: 999 565 0187

WEBSITE: FACEBOOK

ROSES AND CHOCOLATE

Rosas y Xocolate is one of the most traditional gastronomic hotels in Mexico, recognized for its beautiful pink construction and the contemporary excellence of its restaurant. The latter will be the perfect excuse to get to know the accommodation, since it will allow you to enjoy sublime signature cuisine led by chef David Segovia, as well as some of the most beautiful terraces in Mérida .

ADDRESS: P.º DE MONTEJO 480, DOWNTOWN.

PHONE: 999 924 2992

WEBSITE: ROSAANDXOCOLATE.COM

BARBAROSSA

At Barbarossa you will find a Mediterranean cuisine proposal made from typical Extremadura ingredients, with a versatile menu of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. It also has one of the most welcoming terraces in Mérida , located just in front of the Plaza de España and offering the perfect space to taste its menu; We recommend trying their red tuna tartar with cheese and foie au gratin, their grilled octopus on potatoes and paprika, or their Iberian acorn-fed ham croquettes.

ADDRESS: PLAZA DE ESPAÑA 7,

TELEPHONE: 924 30 15 09

WEBSITE: BARBAROSSAMERIDA.ES

YA-AXKÁ

Ya-axká is a restaurant where you can enjoy a gastronomic experience inspired by the Mexican and regional heritage of Mérida, as well as one of the most surprising historical buildings in the destination, notable for its architectural importance and beautiful blue tones. The dishes on their menu offer an incredible fusion between the traditional and the contemporary, such as their lime cream with suckling pig tortellini , their Creole empanadas stuffed with beef fillet and rib eye , or their duck sopes.

ADDRESS: CARRETERA DZITYA- MÉRIDA DZITYA, 600 METERS FROM THE LAS AMÉRICAS SUBDIVISION, MÉRIDA.

TELEPHONE: 999 178 48 48

WEBSITE: @RESTAURANTEYAAXKA

