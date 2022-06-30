Yucatan Human Rights Commission invites people over 60 to participate in a writing contest

The Human Rights Commission of the State of Yucatan announced its official invitation to the 3rd. Contest of Stories and Narrations on the Rights of the Elderly “My stories are the reflection of my rights” aimed at people over 60 years of age, which offers prizes for a total of 10 thousand pesos.

(CODHEY).- With the presence of Marcos Rolando Caamal Garrido, Susana Dunzelmann Roig, and María Lucila May Peña, winners of the last edition of the contest “Memories of 2” the stories of the first three places, as well as the honorific mentions, were presented.

The President of CODHEY, Miguel Oscar Sabido Santana invited all senior citizens in Merida to participate in this third edition of the contest, which is a space offered so that they can tell others about their life experiences.

It is very common in Yucatan, that as people get older, the risk of situations of mistreatment, abuse, and abandonment increases.

CODHEY organizes these contests aimed at seniors in order to empower them so that they can exercise and assert their rights, free from stereotypes, prejudice, and discrimination.

The length of the text is a minimum of two, and a maximum of six pages. The deadline for submitting papers is September 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., printed in a sealed envelope to the address of the Human Rights Commission, or it can be emailed to biblioteca@codhey.org

