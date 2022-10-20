Mexico’s Secretary of Defense refuses to answer questions about the Guacamaya hacking

Mexico’s Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval refuses to be held accountable for the violation of the servers of the Ministry of National Defense. He refused to answer questions in the Mañanera and rejected a request to appear in San Lázaro.

A week ago, the Senate imposed new “parliamentary controls” on the Armed Forces after the approval of the secondary reform to the National Guard Law. Today, the general secretary refuses to appear for the violation of the servers of the Ministry of National Defense.

The Legal Affairs Unit of Sedena was the entity in charge of designing the reform that extends the term that allows the presence of the Armed Forces in public security tasks, according to the Guacamaya Leaks.

The violation of the country’s cybersecurity preceded the approval in Congress of the modification to the fifth article of the National Guard Law, which will extend until 2028 the participation of the Armed Forces in public security tasks.

In the midst of the controversy over the cancellation of this meeting of the General Secretary of National Defense, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, with the members of the Lower House of Congress to respond questions about the maximum hack in the history of the institution, now the Political Coordination of the Senate Board (Jucopo) eliminated the participation of the heads of the Sedena, Semar and National Guard as part of the appearance of the security cabinet.

