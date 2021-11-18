Míriam Peraza Rivero wins the Jaguar Award for Gastronomic Tourism 2021

Míriam Peraza is the owner of the Manjar Blanco restaurant, located in the Santa Ana neighborhood, and is president of the Maestras del Fuego Yucatán civil association.

Merida, Yucatan, (November 18, 2021).- By unanimous decision of the Jury, the teacher Miriam Peraza Rivero obtained the Jaguar del Turismo 2021 in the category of Gastronomic Tourism, an award granted by the Mexican Association of the Tourism Industry (AMIT) -Yucatán to the actors most prominent in various areas of this industry.

The winners of this award fulfill two aspects: professional career and contribution to the community, which in the case of Míriam Peraza is endorsed by her outstanding record, as coordinator of the Guinness World Record with “The largest Cochinita Pibil in the world”, her participation in Netflix in the Chronicles of Taco 2 and her appearance on Forbes Magazine, as well as the important role it has played to make the traditional cooks of Yucatan visible and to promote the state as a first-rate gastronomic destination, among other merits.

Cook Míriam Peraza, at her Restaurant Manjar Blanco at Santa Ana. (Photo: Diario de Yucatán)

The Jury convened by the Jaguar Tourism Appraisal Council is made up of Verónica Gómez, Director of the International Social Tourism Organization (ISTO) for the Americas; Fernando Mandri Bellot, director of Integra Tourism and co-founder of the Summit of Social and Sustainable Tourism; Fidel Ovando Zavala, director of the Ángel del Turismo Award and director of Vakaciona Viajes; Gerardo Pérez Aguilar, director of Aaviajar DMC and vice president of the International Organization for Sustainable Tourism (OTIS) in America; Oscar León Trujillo, CPE of the Baja California Convention Center, and Rosa Isela García Pantoja, president of AMIT-Yucatán.

The announcement of the winners of the Tourism Jaguar was made within the framework of the Tianguis Turistico 2021 in the Mérida City Council module, at a press conference led by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, the director of Economic Development and Tourism, José Luis Martínez Semerena, and the president of AMIT-Yucatán, Rosa Isela García, who congratulated the winners.

The delivery of the Jaguar, carved in stone by artisans from Dzityá community, will take place on Saturday 27 of this month at a gala dinner that will take place at the Museo de la Canción Yucateca, in Mejorada. The funds raised will be to support a social cause, something that has distinguished AMIT-Yucatán.

Some of the winners of other editions of the Jaguar del Turismo, a 100% private initiative project, are the teacher Eddie Salazar Gamboa, for his contribution to archaeoastronomy in Yucatán; the Hacienda Sotuta del Peón, for its achievements in the area of ​​social and responsible tourism, and the beekeeper Anselma Chalé Euán, founder of the “Kuchil Kaab” Meliponario of Xcunyá, Merida community, for the preservation of the native bee and its honey properties medicinal.

