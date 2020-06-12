Man who manufactured and sold adulterated alcohol that killed five gets arrested

Agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrested Fredy Alexander M.P., 32 years old, on Thursday, June 11th in Acanceh, Yucatan.
This man is accused of the manufacture and sale of adulterated alcohol, and for the murder of five people who consumed those drinks.
Investigating agents and the Public Ministry (Ministerio Público) executed the search and apprehension order issued by a Control Judge inside the home of the accused because he refused to leave the premises.
The subject will be prosecuted for the crime of Harmful Alteration in its Variant of Sales and Supply of Adulterated Alcoholic Beverages and five homicide charges.
This individual is likely responsible for the sale of liquor in one-liter plastic bottles containing a mix of ethanol and methanol, which are alcohols unfit for human consumption.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
