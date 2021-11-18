Mérida’s hotel sector registers 95 percent occupancy due to the Tianguis Turístico

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The president of the Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatán (AMHY), Juan José Martín Pacheco, confirmed a high occupancy of rooms in Mérida on the occasion of the Tianguis Turístico de Mérida 2021, which attracted thousands of people.

The business leader said that the high participation of buyers who came to the event, as well as exhibitors, generated that the hotels were almost full, which left a good expectation to improve the economic recovery for the sector.

“We have had an average occupancy of 90 and 95% in the three, four, and five-star hotels in the city. We expect more these days. The best of all this, is what we are seeing here. That people are living the experience of coming to Yucatán ”, he expressed.

The interviewee mentioned that a large part of the tourism service providers are benefiting from the realization of the Tianguis, in the Yucatecan capital, since he made it clear that practically all the items have been impacted by the event.

He affirmed that the withdrawal of the multiple restrictions that were in place in the State generated a strong impulse to improve the tourist attraction for Yucatan, which would be resulting in profits for this economic sector.

“In Yucatán, they can go out at any time of the night, they can live outside those closed domes, with restricted hours, with the security that the State has. The biosecurity with which the events are made, the magnitude with which we were. Today the companies in Yucatán are back to the boom they had before ”, he pointed out.

