Kinich Restaurant in Izamal continues to operate normally after fire

Izamal, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The famous restaurant “Kinich” will continue to operate as usual after a fire broke out in its facilities, which consumed one of the palapas on the premises. However, this incident did not affect its operation, since it was one of the smallest palapas.

The owner of the restaurant “Kinich” in Izamal , Miriam Azcorra Rejón, reported that the damage was minimal and that the restaurant will continue to provide service as usual.

“Within the framework of this Tianguis Turistico de Mérida 2021, we will continue to operate to serve our visitors and assigned reservations so that they continue to enjoy the best of Yucatecan cuisine,” she said.

After stating that there were no people injured during the incident, and that the damage to the structure was minimal, the businesswoman said that the “Kinich” restaurant in Izamal is one of the most important for Yucatecan gastronomy, as it has won several international awards.

He added that from the early hours of this Wednesday, November 17th, the staff, following the official safety and Civil Protection regulations, ordered the cleaning and start-up so that the establishment continues to operate as it has been done throughout its three decades.

Fire at Kinich Restaurant

The fire was registered this same Wednesday and the first reports indicated that it was a short circuit in the electrical installation.

The incident was reported at 7:30 a.m. when people passing by noticed that a dense column of smoke was coming out of the place, observing a palapa that was consumed by the fire. The warning was immediately given to 911, arriving a unit of firefighters to control the situation without major damage.

