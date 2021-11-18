The “Buen Fin 2021” reached the sales goal set for Mérida, Yuc.

Mérida, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The ‘Buen Fin’ managed to reach the goal set in terms of sales for this year, confirmed the president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) of Mérida, Iván Rodríguez Gasque.
According to him, at the end of the promotions stage, there was significant buyer activity generated during the 7 days that the campaign lasted, as he said, as expected.
“We have reached the goal of 2019, we will see how much we surpass it. It is not a very high figure but if we reach it and that, without a doubt, speaks of the fact that the recovery process has advanced significantly ”, he said.
“So, we are doing very well. Now comes the holiday season, which is also important for commerce and tourism ”, he added.
He remarked that a large number of people were appreciated who took advantage of the offers presented by the more than 9 thousand establishments that participated.
The goal set for 2021 was to exceed 7 billion pesos from the previous year.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero to be honored during the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards
Carlos Rivera, who will be one.
-
Installation of permanent vaccination modules in Yucatán
The permanent modules will be available.
-
Exclusive photographs of Chichén Itzá before its restoration are exhibited for the first time
Mérida, Yucatán, November 17, 2021.- Images.
-
More scattered showers and cool dawn this Thursday in Yucatán, as new cold front approaches the Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán.- This Thursday, November 18,.
-
Míriam Peraza Rivero wins the Jaguar Award for Gastronomic Tourism 2021
Míriam Peraza is the owner of.
-
North American Leaders Summit: López Obrador, Biden and Trudeau meet in the US
MEXICO, (November 18, 2021).- Today, President Andrés.
-
Mexico seeks vaccine production in partnership with the US and Canada
MEXICO, (November 18, 2021).- Hugo López-Gatell,.
-
Yucatan and Jalisco sign tourism promotion agreement
These two states will promote joint.
-
Kinich Restaurant in Izamal continues to operate normally after fire
Izamal, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The.
-
Mérida’s hotel sector registers 95 percent occupancy due to the Tianguis Turístico
Mérida, Yucatán, (November 18, 2021).- The.
Leave a Comment