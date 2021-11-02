Mérida cemeteries welcome visitors with all health protocols

Mérida, Yucatá, (November 02, 2021).- As part of the celebration of the Day of the Dead, personnel in cemeteries implemented all the necessary health protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19, in the face of possible crowds.

In this sense, hundreds of families were present in the various cemeteries of the city of Mérida, an example of this is Gabriela Navarrete, who went to the Chuburná pantheon, to visit her grandmother Isabel Navarrete who died more than 20 years ago, and that every day of the dead she receives a visit from her loved ones.

“There are people who no longer believe in this tradition, or who forget their deceased, but for me it is very important, not only because I keep their memory alive, but also because I teach my children to continue with this tradition, so that when I’m not here, they continue it ”.

In the cemeteries the spaces were delimited with cones to avoid excessive vehicular traffic, sanitary filters were placed that consist of taking temperatures and the application of Antibacterial Gel.

They also go through a sprayer with sanitizer, and the use of face masks is mandatory at all times.

There is also a limited capacity, depending on the size of each of the spaces, in order to guarantee a healthy distance.

Cemeteries will be open during normal hours during the Day of the Dead celebrations, and access to families will be allowed, as long as they meet the requirements to enter.

Source: Yucatan a la mano

