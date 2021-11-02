Silent march in memory of José Eduardo in Mérida, Yucatán

Merida, Yucatan, (November 02, 2021).- In Mérida, citizens, activists, and members of civil groups held a silent march in memory of José Eduardo on November 1st.
The protesters, around 20 people, left the San Juan park around 7:30 p.m., where José Eduardo was detained by agents of the municipal police and walked in silence towards the Plaza Grande.
The people carried lighted candles, flowers, and banners with the legends “in memory of all those that the State has taken from us” and “justice for José Eduardo.”
During the journey, several patrol cars of the municipal police carried out surveillance tasks.
Upon reaching the central square, the people installed an altar next to the Monumental Altar of Souls that the Mérida city hall placed in days gone by, in which they placed flowers and left the candles.
They also put up two large banners that read: “Justice for José Eduardo and all victims of violence and police abuse”
Source: La Jornada Maya
