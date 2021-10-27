New taxes ruled out for Climate Change Law

Mérida, Yucatán.- After the ruling to issue the Climate Change Law was approved, the local deputy and president of the Environmental Commission of Congress, Harry Rodríguez Botello, affirmed that the measure does not contemplate generating any kind of tax burden since its purpose is to combat any action that affects the environment.

“The Environment Commission does not have those attributions and the climate change law has absolutely nothing to do with taxes. That would have to be dealt with in the Budget Committee and it would be in the Finance Law, never in the climate change law. It is to mitigate the effects of this phenomenon that is affecting us so much and that is as far as it goes,” he said.

As reported, this law includes the integration of the Inter-Secretarial Commission for Climate Change in Yucatán, as of the publication of the decree issuing it.

Likewise, the decree includes that the Secretariat of Sustainable Development will enable a System of Measurement, Reporting, and Verification, Monitoring and Evaluation within a term no longer than six months from the entry into force of the decree and will also issue, within a term no longer than six months, the State Registry of Emissions of Greenhouse Effect Gases and Compounds.

A term of 90 days was also given for the executive to issue the internal regulations of the state climate change system and the internal regulations of the citizen advisory council on mitigation and adaptation to climate change.

“It is a citizen-based council that will be working to mitigate climate change and, in turn, will gradually give powers to some government sectors to take action against climate change. It is a very general law from which certain regulations and other types of laws and powers that can be given to the government will start to emerge”, explained the legislator of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM).

The decree includes that, within a period of no more than 180 days, the state government must issue the regulations of the climate change law of the state of Yucatán and the issuance of the state climate change program as part of the measure.

