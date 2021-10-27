Yucatán’s public debt exceeds 6.2 billion pesos

MÉRIDA, MX.- In the corresponding report delivered by Olga Rosas Moya, Secretary of Administration and Finance to Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, it is possible to distinguish that the state of the State Government’s long-term public debt amounts to six billion 259 thousand 442 pesos.

The cut was made up to September 30, 2021, and the Ministry of Administration and Finance delivered a report on the status of the long-term public debt.

In total, the direct public debt is 5 billion 952 thousand 510 pesos and to this is added a public debt with guarantee corresponding to the Support Fund for Infrastructure and Security, for which a loan request was made to Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Públicos, S.N.C. for 306 thousand 932 pesos.

Regarding the direct public debt, the report breaks down that at least 2 billion 598 thousand 275 pesos correspond to an amount requested to Banco Nacional de México, for public investments and the implementation of the Integral Electronic Security System called “Technological Strengthening of Security and Monitoring, Yucatán Seguro”

In this sense, the amount that was requested to the banking institution was deferred to payments for 20 years.

Yucatán has been included among the states whose public debt has grown the most in the last year, according to the report ‘Obligaciones Financieras de las Entidades Federativas de México Segundo Trimestre de 2021’ (Financial Obligations of Mexico’s Federal Entities Second Quarter of 2021).

From 2004 to date, Yucatán has requested around 38 loans to banking institutions to meet productive public investment needs and others cataloged as covering short-term needs.

Regarding how Yucatán maintains its debt, the financial corporation Fitch Ratings rated the state’s public debt as stable.

This rating is due to the fact that it covers its debt service with its annual cash flow.







Comments

comments