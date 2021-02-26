Bill Gates to AMLO: more education and less oil

Bill Gates reveals that if he had AMLO in front of him, he would advise him more education and less oil

Mexico has the Monterrey TEC, but the rest is a weak system, Gates assured.

The founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, announced that Mexico has a “weak” educational system , which is why he would recommend to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that he reinforce that area, instead of investing in fossil fuels such as oil.

“Mexico has places like the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey, where world-class engineers are trained. But speaking in more general terms, the educational system in Mexico is very weak, ”said the philanthropist in an interview with Andrés Oppenheimer for CNN, where he stressed that“ education is the first key to developing a country or the intelligence of its people. “.

“Having a good educational system is much more important than getting oil out of the ground. After all, a good educational system allows you to have informed citizens, with full lives. Mexico can have a very bright future without oil, because its main resource is its people ”.

It should be noted that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has set a goal, to strengthen the state campaign Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and bring it back to the production levels of past decades, just when climate change has led the economy to reduce its dependence on oil.

