Inclusive Entrepreneurship Fair will be held in December at Mérida´s ADO CAME former bus station

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 16, 2021).- Work for people with disabilities is often scarce in Yucatán and because of this the Inclusive Entrepreneurship Fair for People with Disabilities will be held, seeking to support this sector of society.

The director of the Institute for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities in Yucatán (Iipedey), María Teresa Vázquez Baqueiro, explained that the event seeks to create alliances between society, government and private initiative for the benefit of the sector.

When will the Inclusive Entrepreneurship Fair take place?

The event will take place from December 13 to 22 and in coordination with the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM) and the ADO Foundation, which will provide the space of the Centro Histórico station, formerly CAME, for exhibitors.

It is expected that throughout the 10 days that the event will last, around 30 exhibitors from various municipalities such as Mérida, Motul, Ticul, Muna, Umán and Progreso will participate with items such as syrups, hammocks, tablets and chocolate sweets, textiles, mud, among others.

“These are dates of high mobility and visits, and there people with disabilities or organizations of people with disabilities can present the products they make as a way to promote entrepreneurship of people with disabilities,” she explained.

In Yucatán, she explained, that the Iipedey has a registry of 10 institutions that work with people with disabilities that are dedicated to the development of various products to market.

She added that to date there is already 70 percent of the exhibitor quota, however, those interested in participating can go or call the state agency for more information at 9999-30-33-40 extension 23052 .

In addition to this fair, the ‘Empleotón’ for people with disabilities is also close to being held on October 27, where they will present options for this sector. More information on the Iipedey Facebook page.

