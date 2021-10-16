Beans play an important role in longevity, scientists say

A study lists the beneficial properties of a diet with legumes

Mexico City, (October 16, 2021).- Diet has a direct impact on health and, therefore, longevity. Scientists believe that eating certain foods could lengthen people’s lives.

By better studying the habits of people in the so-called blue zones of the world – that is, the areas of the globe where the most centennial people live – scientists have discovered that diet plays an important role in their longevity, reports Eat This. Not That! (ETNT) , a portal dedicated to healthy eating.

Researchers have found many similarities between the diets and lifestyles of residents of different blue zones. One factor often observed was the intake of legumes, particularly beans of various types.

Photo: (Cocina Facil)

“After looking at the places in the world where people live the longest, we discovered that one of the best foods you can eat to live to be 100 years old is beans,” emphasizes ETNT.

According to a study on longevity in blue zones, published in The American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, beans “are the cornerstone of most centuries-old diets.”

What’s more, scientists have found that the longest-lived people in the blue zones ate about a cup of beans a day.

The benefits provided by beans are due to their composition: they are highly nutritious and low-fat foods. A single cup of black beans, for example, has 15 grams of protein, 15 grams of fiber, and less than one gram of sugar and fat.

Frijol con Puerco, a classic of Yucatecan Food. Photo: (Top adventure)

Regular fiber consumption is associated with a longer and healthier life and, according to research by the Gerontological Society of the United States, can reduce the risk of depression, hypertension, diabetes, and even cognitive diseases.

Beans also contain a powerful antioxidant called polyphenol, which may play a role in healthy aging. A study published in The International Journal of Molecular Sciences revealed that this substance has properties that help fight inflammation, diabetes, obesity and promote heart health.

Source: La Jornada Maya

