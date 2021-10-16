Shooting at the Mexico City International Airport, 1 dead and 2 injured

Eduardo Beaven was preparing to make a trip to Cancun, Quintana Roo, when he was intercepted by his attacker.

Mexico City, (October 16, 2021).- Eduardo Beaven, was the target of the assault that took place this Friday morning at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

Beaven, a businessman, and owner of Grupo RosaNegra, was preparing to make a trip to Cancun, Quintana Roo when he was attacked aboard his black GMC SUV by a motorcyclist.

It is worth mentioning that Beaven owns food businesses in Cancun, Tulum, and Mexico City.

The bodyguard and driver of the vehicle, an agent of the Ministry of National Defense identified as Andrés, repelled the attack and injured the 17-year-old aggressor.

The driver told the media that the businessman had scheduled a trip at 10:00 in the morning and before arriving at terminal 2, he was attacked by two men on a motorcycle.

#ExclusivaDeC4

EL ATAQUE del @AICM_mx

Así fue la agresión.

Una cámara particular captó el momento en q le cierran el paso al empresario.

Ahí fue el tiroteo.

Su chofer acelera y arrastra la moto con un hampón en ella.

Otro sujeto se levanta y huyé corriendo.@FiscaliaCDMX indaga pic.twitter.com/guTSeBSUmc — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) October 16, 2021

Paramedics who went to the site diagnosed that the businessman was injured in the right leg and the 37-year-old bodyguard had a bullet impact on the hand. They were taken to a hospital for medical attention and are out of harm’s way.

According to the bulletin of the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, the aggressor was taken to the hospital where he later lost his life due to the impacts he had on his chest, forearm, and calf.

The events were reported to the corresponding Public Ministry agent and both the truck, the motorcycle, and the handgun were left at their disposal for the integration of the investigation folder of the case.

ESTÁ FUERA de PELIGRO

El empresario Eduardo Beaven, dueño de la cadena de restaurantes Grupo Rosa Negra, fue hospitalizado en la zona de Observatorio.

También su escolta.

Cerca del @AICM_mx intentaron asaltarlos.

Arrollaron a uno de los hampones… se murió.@FiscaliaCDMX indaga pic.twitter.com/xox93SJbdT — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) October 15, 2021

Source: Sipse

The Yucatan Times

