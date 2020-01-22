The struggle to legalize marihuana continues

The draft of the Cannabis Regulation Act is ready and this is what you need to know.
CDMX (Times Media Mexico) – The draft of the Law for the Regulation of Cannabis is ready and its objective, is to legalize all uses of marijuana. It was developed by the United Commission of Justice, Health, Legislative Studies, and Public Security.
The document foresees that the creation of the Mexican Institute for the Regulation and Control of Cannabis will be taken up again in the next sessions of the Senate. The purpose of this is to regulate, reglament, monitor, sanction and evaluate the system of regulation of cannabis.
Furthermore, it seeks to regulate personal, pharmaceutical, commercial, cosmetological, medical, recreational and investigative use.
These activities must be registered with the agency in order to enjoy the benefits of regulation.
The proposal highlights the prohibition of supplying these products to minors as well as using the product in commercial activities, donations and gifts or referring to the supply of the plant.
The document explains that once the prohibition ends, the persons who are caught with up to 200 grams of the grass, will receive a fine and those who possess more than this amount, without the specifications and alterations referred to in the law and the General Health Law must abide by the sanctions of the competent authorities and a fine of 60 to 120 Units of Measurement and Update (UMA: the economic reference in pesos to determine the amount for payment. The monthly value of the UMA is calculated by multiplying its daily value –$ 86.88 a day– by 30.4 times and its annual value is calculated by multiplying its monthly value by 12)
It is important to point out that at present day it is completely illegal to possess more than five grams of marijuana.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Possible case of coronavirus in Tamaulipas – AMLO
One case has already been ruled.
-
Mexican Homicide Rate Hits Record High in AMLOS’s First Year in Office
The number of homicides in Mexico.
-
First case of potentially deadly Corona-virus detected in the United States
On Tuesday Jan. 21st, the U.S..
-
AMLO expects new trade treaty will shield Mexico from Trump threats
According to the Washington Post, Mexican.
-
US bound migrant caravan stopped by Mexican government
CHIAPAS Mexico (Agencies) – The migrant.
-
Man seriously injured during the “Temaxeada”
A Yucatecan civilian resulted seriously injured.
-
The optimist’s guide for those who want to see Trump fall
The trial of the president begins.
-
National Tamale Fair to take place in Ticul, Yucatán (February 1st)
THE NATIONAL TAMALE FAIR WILL TAKE.
-
Sinaloa Cartel Kingpin extradited to California USA
The extradition and trial of Jose.
-
Valladolid’s new light show a rampant success
VALLADOLID, YUCATAN. – The video mapping.
Leave a Comment