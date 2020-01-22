The struggle to legalize marihuana continues

The draft of the Cannabis Regulation Act is ready and this is what you need to know.

CDMX (Times Media Mexico) – The draft of the Law for the Regulation of Cannabis is ready and its objective, is to legalize all uses of marijuana. It was developed by the United Commission of Justice, Health, Legislative Studies, and Public Security.

The document foresees that the creation of the Mexican Institute for the Regulation and Control of Cannabis will be taken up again in the next sessions of the Senate. The purpose of this is to regulate, reglament, monitor, sanction and evaluate the system of regulation of cannabis.

Furthermore, it seeks to regulate personal, pharmaceutical, commercial, cosmetological, medical, recreational and investigative use.

These activities must be registered with the agency in order to enjoy the benefits of regulation.

The proposal highlights the prohibition of supplying these products to minors as well as using the product in commercial activities, donations and gifts or referring to the supply of the plant.

The document explains that once the prohibition ends, the persons who are caught with up to 200 grams of the grass, will receive a fine and those who possess more than this amount, without the specifications and alterations referred to in the law and the General Health Law must abide by the sanctions of the competent authorities and a fine of 60 to 120 Units of Measurement and Update (UMA: the economic reference in pesos to determine the amount for payment. The monthly value of the UMA is calculated by multiplying its daily value –$ 86.88 a day– by 30.4 times and its annual value is calculated by multiplying its monthly value by 12)

It is important to point out that at present day it is completely illegal to possess more than five grams of marijuana.

