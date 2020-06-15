From Veracruz, AMLO said that only presidents Madero, Juárez, and himself have been attacked so fiercely by the press

In an evangelizing morning conference, president Lopez Obrador spoke to the people of Mexico from the state of Veracruz. During the conference, AMLO defended his decalogue to return to the new normal, he assured that as we have never received classes on healthy distance and hygiene, there must be a balance between care and rescue the economy.

He mentioned that people should have a good diet away from “expensive and exotic dishes”.

He also said that although there is a minimal decrease in infections, it is time to go out and regain our freedom.

Speaking of his adversaries, he downplayed the demonstration in cars against his government this weekend highlighting that we are in a democratic country and not in a dictatorship.

As for the bloc of PAN governors who asked for greater support from the government and were against the health strategy, he stressed that he would not argue with them, as the Federal Government has complied with the delivery of resources. He assured that “the governors’ statements have to do with the upcoming elections and made it clear that he will not allow the presidential figure to be stepped on as a governor tried to do so a few days ago”.

For his part, the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García (a member of AMLO’s Morena political party), rose to the defense of the president and branded the group of governors as separatists and coup leaders, to which AMLO had to correct him and said that it is only an act of politics.

AMLO stated that only Francisco I. Madero, Benito Juárez, and he have been attacked so fiercely by the press.

AMLO stated that it is the people who support him. “The elections and the revocation of the mandate are coming, that’s OK, they can conform their reactionary group,” he added.

In terms of security, the president highlighted the progress in Veracruz, he also took the opportunity to deny the alleged arrest or murder of the drug lord known as “El Mencho”; and preferred to remain silent about the alleged kidnapping of a general.

In the president’s list of great successes: he repeated that he will not let energy monopolies continue to affect the CFE. “They think we are still in the time of the conquest,” AMLO said once again (as he had used that phrase many times in the past).

Finally, López Obrador declared that if Venezuela would ask Mexico to sell gasoline, it would do so for humanitarian reasons.

