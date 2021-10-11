Due to Ejidal land conflicts, Dzibilchaltún has been closed to tourism for 3 months

MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (October 11, 2021).- The archaeological zone and the cenote of Dzibilchaltún in Yucatán have been closed for three months due to an ejido conflict, which seems more and more distant to be resolved, without the federal authorities having a resolution between the parties for the reopening of this site.

To date, neither the federal authorities of the INAH nor the delegation of the National Agrarian Registry have reached any agreements between the groups in conflict and the discussion tables between the parties remain silent.

The foregoing has left economic losses for artisans and the federal and state authorities themselves, who receive benefits for the collection of access to the park.

Complaints from ejido groups

The bogged-down problem is due to the claim of two groups of Ejidatarios of Chablekal and that of Dzibilchaltún, who claim to be owners of a large part of the polygon in which the archaeological zone is located.

This site totals 5 million 701 thousand 707.87 square meters of the national park in which the ancient Maya city is located, which integrates about 70 buildings and historic Maya constructions more than one thousand years old.

Source: Sipse

