Chablekal residents protest against INAH: They request payment for Dzibilchaltún

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 9, 2020).- Chablekal ejidatarios broke into the premises of the delegation of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) – Yucatan to demand payment for the land in the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún.

The protesters, about 40 ejidatarios, remained in the building for 48 hours. The INAH facility is located in Mérida’s Gonzalo Guerrero neighborhood, which is guarded by agents of the National Guard.

The ejidatarios arrived at around 12:30 pm, and without adhering to any healthy distance protocols, and without wearing face masks, demonstrated outside the federal building, making the risk of Covid-19 contagion high.

The protesters demanded payment from INAH for the archaeological site’s land, although they did not specify details of the payment during the protest.

The management of the INAH – Yucatan Center will seek a meeting with representatives of the Agrarian Attorney to clarify the doubts of the ejidatarios, about the new provisions of the Federal Government in the matter of Republican Austerity.







