Chablekal residents protest against INAH: They request payment for Dzibilchaltún

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 9, 2020).- Chablekal ejidatarios broke into the premises of the delegation of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) – Yucatan to demand payment for the land in the archaeological zone of Dzibilchaltún.
The protesters, about 40 ejidatarios, remained in the building for 48 hours. The INAH facility is located in Mérida’s Gonzalo Guerrero neighborhood, which is guarded by agents of the National Guard.
The ejidatarios arrived at around 12:30 pm, and without adhering to any healthy distance protocols, and without wearing face masks, demonstrated outside the federal building, making the risk of Covid-19 contagion high.
The protesters demanded payment from INAH for the archaeological site’s land, although they did not specify details of the payment during the protest.
The management of the INAH – Yucatan Center will seek a meeting with representatives of the Agrarian Attorney to clarify the doubts of the ejidatarios, about the new provisions of the Federal Government in the matter of Republican Austerity.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
13-year-old reported missing in Progreso was at his father’s house
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (Julio 9, 2020).- Jorge.
-
Six months of coronavirus: the mysteries scientists are still struggling to solve.
From immunity to the role of.
-
Not one word of the Border Wall during AMLO-Trump meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump.
-
The US does not want Cuba and Venezuela to buy on Amazon
Miami Herald (July 9, 2020).- A.
-
Canada ‘lost track’ of 35,000 foreigners slated for removal: audit
Ottawa (AFP) – Canada’s Border Services.
-
AMLO thanks Trump for his respect for Mexico
The Mexican president pointed out that.
-
Hong Kong, TikTok, student visas… US and China take their war to new ‘arenas
UNITED STATES (El Financiero) – New.
-
Former governor of Chihuahua César Duarte, detained in Florida
César Duarte, former governor of Chihuahua,.
-
Donald Trump Hosts President López Obrador in the White House
President Donald J. Trump has welcomed.
-
Unexplained mass death of elephants in Botswana
The unique Okavango Delta in northern.
Leave a Comment