National Guard operation to catch migrants continues in Chiapas

Due to the blockade on the Chiapas highway, there was a confrontation where stones were thrown at agents of the National Guard.
Chiapas, (September 03, 2021).- In recent days with the march of migrants through Chiapas, the National Guard and the National Migration Institute (INM) continue to operate to block the passage of these through national territory, the objective of the migrants is to be able to pass to Mexico, and then move on to the United States border, during these days it has been seen in different news how there have been clashes between police officers and migrants.
Most Central Americans and Haitians have managed to pass to Tapachula, then heading to the municipality of Escuintla, where agents of the National Guard have blocked their way, it is worth mentioning the migrants are traveling with minors.
The immigrants act violently as they enter Mexican territory
Upon being intercepted by the National Guard, the migrants tell the National Guard that they do not want problems that they only want to be allowed to pass, so when the National Guard officers deny this request, the confrontation starts, and the immigrants begin to throw stones at the police barricade, in this confrontation, many of them managed to flee and others were arrested.
For their part, the National Guard agents subjected several immigrants to the floor to be arrested, in this caravan you can see how women, children, and babies are taken to try to cross the border.
All these people are hoping to enter the United States and live the American dream.
