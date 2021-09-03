Question for the Revocation of the Mandate consultation has been approved

All the political parties accepted the question proposed by Morena, after two days of negotiations with opposition leaders.

Mexico City, (September 03, 2021).- After two days of negotiations, Morena and the opposition agreed on the question that will be asked in the consultation on the revocation of the mandate of the President of the Republic for next year.

The question is the following: Do you agree that (name), president of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until the end of his term?

The answers contained in the proposal are the following:

That his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence.

That he continue in the Presidency of the Republic.

Until the closing of the edition, the working group – which brings together representatives of all the political parties of the Upper House – continued with the analysis of the initiative of the other points of the Regulatory Law for the Revocation of Mandate.

One of the issues that blocked the negotiation was the question itself since Morena insisted that it must have some kind of content to ratify the President of the Republic, but the opposition maintained that the phrase contains the word revocation and loss of confidence.

The president of the Senate Board of Directors, Olga Sánchez Cordero (Morena), was the one who did not intend to give in on the question of the revocation of mandate since she insisted that the sentence must remain as “be ratified as the President of the Republic in the year 2022″.

Meanwhile, Senator Ricardo Monreal, president of the Political Coordination Board of the Upper House, was trying to reach conciliation between both parties, his own parliamentary group, and the opposition.

Senator Monreal insisted that if the regulatory law for the revocation of the mandate is not endorsed by consensus, most likely the opposition will file an action of unconstitutionality in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) against this law.

According to Julen Rementería, coordinator of the National Action Party (PAN) in the Senate, the construction of the agreements continues and they remain open to a consensus.

Another point that blocks the discussion is that Morena proposed a temporary one so that the President of the Republic can give his opinion during the entire process of the consultation for the revocation of the mandate.

” Without prejudice to what is established in article 134 of the Constitution, the head of the Federal Executive will have the right to express an opinion and report on the continuity of his position,” the reservation states.

According to the opinion of the Governing Commission, the consultation will take place in March 2022.

