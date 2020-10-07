Hurricane Delta moving away from The Yucatan Peninsula

Hurricane Delta minute by minute: it remains a category two and is already advancing over the east of the Yucatan. Its maximum sustained winds have not diminished, and still, register 165 km/h

MERIDA YUCATAN (Times Media Mexico) – After a long night, Hurricane Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7.

The system weakened in the last hours and is advancing through the national territory as a category two phenomenon on the Saffir-Simpson scale. Despite having reduced the strength of its winds, the authorities recalled that it is still a very dangerous cyclone, and asked the population to remain in their homes.

Delta minute by minute,

11:00 (16:00 GMT): Delta is now over the eastern Yucatan and continues to advance as a category two hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The strength of its winds has not diminished, and they remain at 165 km/h, with more violent gusts reaching 205 km/h. It has not reduced its speed either and is moving northwest at 28 km/h.

Due to Delta’s passage through the east of Yucatan, the National Civil Protection System maintains the Red Alert or maximum danger in the northeast, center, and north of the state, and Orange – moderate risk – for the rest of the state territory.

As for Quintana Roo, the red alert for the northern zone is still active. The west, south, and center of the region remain in Orange.

Its center is located 30 kilometers southeast of Río Lagartos, Yucatán, and 105 kilometers west-southwest of Cabo Catoche, Quintana Roo.

“Its wide circulation causes intense rains with occasional torrential rain accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and high waves in the Yucatan Peninsula. The rains mentioned may cause increased levels of rivers and streams, overflows, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas in the region,” said the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

So far, Hurricane Delta is above the state but moving out of the Yucatan Peninsula.

At the moment, there are fallen trees, fallen poles, a lot of water and a lot of wind, reports of a little more than 60% of the cities in the east of Yucatan ae without electricity and colonies and regions continue to lose electricity, derived from the enormous fall of trees and poles.

So far, in Quintana Roo, the municipalities most affected by the passage of the cyclone are Solidaridad, Cozumel, Puerto Morelos, and Benito Juárez -in this last one, Cancún is located-.

In Yucatan, until today at 0800 hours, no fatal accidents had been reported.

