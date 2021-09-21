Vila supervises the new units of the “Va y Ven” Periférico public transport route

This new transport route covers the entire Mérida´s Peripheral Ring, connecting more than 120 nearby neighborhoods and 104 transport routes, to offer citizens a more agile mobility in the city, as well as faster transfers with savings of time and money

Mérida, Yucatán, (September 21, 2021) .- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal made a tour to supervise the infrastructure works and the new units of the Periferico route “Va y Ven”, which covers the entire Peripheral Ring of Mérida.

In the eastern Periferico, Vila Dosal verified the pedestrian crossings and the walkway that were built as part of the infrastructure to protect the integrity of pedestrians and users, to later board one of the 20 units that this new route will have.

Regarding the buses on the “Va y Ven” route, it was explained that they have a Euro 6 engine from the Scania brand, of Swedish origin, which are among the most advanced in terms of efficiency and noise reduction, in addition to the amount of pollutants that It generates is equivalent to a gas unit and 98% of its emissions are water vapor, which is why it has all the environmental certifications, both in Europe and in Mexico.

In the same way, it was specified that the units have a purification system similar to that found in airplanes, which allows the air inside to be renewed every 30 minutes and filter up to 99% of viruses and bacteria, which will allow them to operate with the windows closed and use air conditioning, technology necessary to take care of everyone’s health and continue to comply with health provisions due to the pandemic.

Likewise, it was found that these buses are inclusive, with wheelchair accesible entrances that allow universal accessibility, special and more comfortable spaces for handicapped people and racks to carry bicycles.

It also has signage in Braille system on the floor for people with visual disabilities where it indicates the preferred seats, as well as the location of the bell to request descent, as well as the beginning and end of the route.

In addition, this service will have a digital application for cell phones that will allow users to know in real time the location of the units that are approaching, avoiding unnecessary waiting times, and when transferring to payment electronically, you can also make the credit recharges through this novelty.

It should be noted that all the pedestrian bridges that are being built have 2 elevators: one located in the inner body and the other in the outer body of the Peripheral Ring. The elevator will be for 13 people with a capacity of 1,150 kilograms and will be able to carry a cargo tricycle, giving users the option of using the stairs or the elevator.

