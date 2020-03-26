Yucatecan woman who became ill with COVID-19 in Canada is reported serious

Health authorities are following up on this case, which becomes the first serious one registered in Yucatan.

The deputy director of Public Health, Isaac Hernández Fuentes, announced that a Yucatecan woman was infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus on a trip to Canada and that she is currently in serious health, hospitalized in a private clinic in Mérida, Yucatán.

The official said that Health authorities are following up on this case, which becomes the first serious one registered in Yucatan.

According to the report, the State Health Secretariat specified that the patient presented symptoms associated with COVID-19 and the test was performed in a laboratory in Canada, the results arrived to Mérida on March 24th, confirming that the patient tested positive for COVID-19.

“In this sense, as it is a case studied and registered abroad, it is no longer possible to include it in national or state statistics,” explained Hernández Fuentes.

The official revealed that the woman is delicate and will be transferred to one of the three third-level federal health centers in Yucatan, prepared exclusively for people with COVID-19, in compliance with the national regulations.

The Health Secretariat deputy director said that 29 people are currently sick with coronavirus in Yucatan, which were detected in the State Laboratory. He also said that a number of patients are still under observation, and 50 more have already been discarded.







Comments

comments