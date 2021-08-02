Mérida woman gives birth inside an SSP ambulance in Ciudad Caucel

Merida Yucatan; (August 02, 2021) .- The vigorous cry of a newborn was heard at 10:25 am in the ambulance Y-31 of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), parked on a street in Ciudad Caucel.

The 18-year-old mother, Guadalupe Castro Chan gave birth to her second child. A little boy who couldn’t wait to get to the hospital.

Minutes earlier, the paramedics had approached the young woman to take her to the hospital; They left her home in the Almendros III subdivision bound for the O’Horán hospital.

The newborn’s grandmother, Adriana Aracely Chan, who was accompanying her daughter in the ambulance, witnessed the arrival of her grandson.

Once the delivery was attended, the ambulance resumed its march to the hospital. Paramedics Ligia Cauich Patrón, Jesús Loeza Molina, and Miguel Cauich Kumul, were happy with the service they provided and that everything went well.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments