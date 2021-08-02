Mérida woman gives birth inside an SSP ambulance in Ciudad Caucel

Merida Yucatan; (August 02, 2021) .- The vigorous cry of a newborn was heard at 10:25 am in the ambulance Y-31 of the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), parked on a street in Ciudad Caucel.
The 18-year-old mother, Guadalupe Castro Chan gave birth to her second child. A little boy who couldn’t wait to get to the hospital.
Minutes earlier, the paramedics had approached the young woman to take her to the hospital; They left her home in the Almendros III subdivision bound for the O’Horán hospital.
The newborn’s grandmother, Adriana Aracely Chan, who was accompanying her daughter in the ambulance, witnessed the arrival of her grandson.
Once the delivery was attended, the ambulance resumed its march to the hospital. Paramedics Ligia Cauich Patrón, Jesús Loeza Molina, and Miguel Cauich Kumul, were happy with the service they provided and that everything went well.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Number of users on dating platforms increases during the COVID-19 pandemic
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021) .-.
-
Restaurants in Mérida shut down for not respecting sanitary measures
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021) .-.
-
Specialists call to report mammal strandings in the Yucatan coastline
Merida, Yucatan.- So far this year,.
-
Yucatan has become a favorite destination for international film productions.
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Yucatán, known for its.
-
Lucas de Gálvez store owners rule out an increase in fruit and vegetable prices
Mérida, Yucatán.- Vendors at the “Lucas.
-
Israeli companies show interest in the Yucatan market
They offer solutions in energy generation,.
-
Outstanding presentation of Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco at the Tokyo Olympic Games
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021) .-.
-
Expat Community in Merida stands in solidarity with the family of murdered police officer
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021) .-.
-
A week of “Bochorno” is expected for the Yucatán Peninsula
Mérida, Yucatán.- Despite the arrival of.
-
Mexico-based fintech Credijusto buys a bank
THE FINANCIAL TIMES.- In the six.
Leave a Comment