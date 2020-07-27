Mauricio Vila invites entrepreneurs from the real estate sector to invest in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, July 26, 2020.- In a videoconference meeting with members of the Association of Real Estate Developers (ADI), Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal invited entrepreneurs in this sector to invest in Yucatan to generate new jobs that allow families improve their living conditions and, with this, promote the economic reactivation of the state.

During that virtual meeting, Vila Dosal said that in Yucatan new real estate investments are being made for almost 10 billion pesos that generate more than 20,000 jobs, between direct and indirect, by firms such as Crown Park Yucatan, TAO Mexico, AURA and Misión Obispado, which means an important contribution to the state economy

Offering a presentation on the current situation in Yucatan, how the state has faced the health crisis and future plans for economic reactivation, Vila Dosal stated that, given the current circumstances, today more than ever the support of the private initiative is required to create the sources of work needed to ensure the well-being of Yucatecan families.

In turn, the president of the ADI, Enrique Téllez Kuenzler, highlighted the openness and frank dialogue of Vila Dosal with the entrepreneurs in this sector and reiterated the willingness to work hand in hand in the economic recovery, while confirming that they will continue to invest in Yucatan.

Vila Dosal reiterated that, in the world economic scenario, Yucatan is a place in Mexico that offers certainty to investment, which can generate the jobs that are needed so that people can improve their living conditions.

In this sense, the Governor stressed that Yucatan occupies the first place in various areas such as the 2020 Peace Index, where for the fourth consecutive year the state remains the most peaceful in Mexico, with practically no kidnappings (none have been recorded so far this year); it has the lowest perception of corruption; fewer cases of intentional homicide, the rate is 0.71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; and it registers the greatest confidence in the state government with 66.3% of support from the population.

In addition, it is the state with the highest index of security for companies to carry out their operations in accordance with the American Chamber Mexico.

“Yucatan is also the first place in public and legal security based on the report of the Mexican Institute of Competitiveness (IMCO); it has the first place in the rule of law index according to World Justice Project. It is second in transparency with the highest rating in its history; and it ranks third in terms of regulatory improvement and results-based budgeting, the latter the highest rating in its history,” highlighted Vila Dosal.

In tourism, the Governor stressed that Yucatan has become one of the most attractive destinations and an important investment option for businessmen since infrastructure projects in all regions of the state territory are already consolidated with a greater number of visitors, before the health contingency.

Vila Dosal added that in the state there are 529 hotels representing 14,484 rooms, 77 cenotes for tourist use, 2 convention centers, sports clubs, public sports centers, golf courses, among many other options.

“Merida International Airport has registered record numbers of passengers by air and is carrying out an expansion project to increase its capacity, in order to increase it from 2 to 4.7 million passengers”, the governor added.

“We are working on new tourism products and the Tianguis Turístico represents a good opportunity in this new scenario, as we will have 2 editions, a totally online “Virtual Edition” next September and a face-to-face edition in March 2021″, continued Vila Dosal.

The Merida airport is considered the sixth-largest in the country, registering a total movement of 2,790,649 passengers last year, which represents an increase of 13.8 compared to 2018. In 2019, 20,500 tons of cargo were moved, it has 19 daily flights to Mexico City, 4 international direct flight destinations, and 16 national.

During the virtual meeting, Vila Dosal also highlighted the maritime connectivity that allows Progreso to communicate with the United States in less than 48 hours, the land connection to the main ports, cities and border cities of the country.

Yucatan also has 609 kilometers of railways which are available, a direct connection with the Kansas City Southern and Ferromex, and the Mérida-Coatzacoalcos line is currently under rehabilitation works.

In his presentation, the Governor mentioned that Yucatan has an Economically Active Population of 1,108,081 people and a job turnover rate of 1.7%, at the same time that it has 108 higher education institutions from which 16,332 students graduated in the school year 2019-2020.

In terms of public security, Vila Dosal recalled that more than 586 patrol cars were acquired, as well as a new helicopter, more than 300 new agents were incorporated into the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) and another 600 completed academic studies, more than 409 children of police officers receive scholarships to study at the university and there is already an agreement with the Institute of the Workers’ Housing Fund (Infonavit) so that the police have access to a house.

As part of the “Yucatan Safe” strategy, the Governor detailed that 3,527 more video surveillance cameras will be acquired to reach a total of 5,775, 119 more highway arches will be installed to make a total of 209, drones will be obtained for air surveillance. 1,000 neighborhood video surveillance cameras and panic buttons will be enabled, the C-4 command center will be transformed into a C5i, speedboats will be purchased for the coastal police, intelligent traffic lights will be established, and regional monitoring centers will be expanded and modernized.

Regarding the economy, Vila Dosal pointed out that Yucatan grew above the national average with 1.6%, that is, 16 times more than the national growth of -0.1%, and foreign investment grew by 74.4%.

The participants in the videoconference were: the general director of ADI, María José Fernández; Alejandro Allende, from the Copri firm; Lucio Rodríguez, from Gicsa; Alfonso Salem, from Grupo Carso; Esteban Aguilar, from Grupo Inverdesarrollos; Mauricio López, Roberto Kelleher and Lidia Calzada, from Inmobilia, as well as Mauricio Carrillo from Intac; Iñigo Mariscal, from Marhnos; Michel Montant, from Posadas; Jaime Fasja, from Thor Urbana; as well as Felipe Ávila, Luis Enrique Castillo and Eloy Reyes.

