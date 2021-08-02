Restaurants in Mérida shut down for not respecting sanitary measures

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 02, 2021) .- A restaurant located in the Historic Center of Mérida, as well as a bar located in the Altabrisa area, in the north part of the city, were closed by State Government personnel the night of this Saturday, July 31, because they failed to comply with the protocols and sanitary measures corresponding to this stage of the Coronavirus pandemic, for which they could receive a fine of up to 180,000 pesos.

Personnel from the State Health Secretariats (SSY), Government General (SGG), and Public Security (SSP), as well as the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy) carried out a surveillance operation at the Bonampak restaurant located in the Historic Center of the Yucatecan capital, as well as in the El Padrino bar, formerly known as La Ingrata in the Altabrisa area, where they corroborated that inside the premises the allowed capacity was exceeded in addition to failing to comply with other sanitary measures, so they proceeded to shut down the businesses and place the closing seals.

Photo: (Yucatan a la mano)

In this sense, the agents of the state government that carried out the operation informed those responsible for the businesses that, as a result of the irregularities found, they could receive a fine of up to 180,000 pesos.

The implemented actions are intended to safeguard the health of the Yucatecans in accordance with the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement, and the epidemiological traffic light in order to verify compliance with the corresponding sanitary measures issued by federal and state authorities.

The state government reiterates that it will remain vigilant that all businesses and establishments that are authorized to operate within the Safe Economic Reactivation Agreement comply with all sanitary provisions, so it will continue to be firm and will apply zero tolerance for those who attempt against the health of the Yucatecans.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments