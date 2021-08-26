Digital platform facilitates animal adoption at Mérida’s CEMCA

Mérida, Yucatán, (August 26, 2021) .- The Mérida City Council announced that they signed an agreement with the mobile application “Waiting for you”, which will allow more people to have access to information (characteristics and photos) of the dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the Municipal Animal Control Center (CEMCA).

“This is a very important step to continue raising awareness, in addition to offering quick and easy access to give a second chance to animals that were abandoned by their owners on the streets or delivered directly to CEMCA,” the mayor added.

He explained that the “Waiting for you” application is downloaded directly from Google Play or the App Store. The interested party registers their data, enters the Mérida City Council profile and there they will see all the dogs and cats housed in the CEMCA, healthy, sterilized, and available for adoption.

Then, the user can choose one, send an adoption request through the application, and City Council staff will contact them to indicate the requirements. After the delivery of the requirements and if the person is suitable to adopt, within a period of no more than 72 hours, they will be authorized to go to pick up the animal.

The Mayor highlighted the importance of collaboration and coordination between the Mérida City Council and the developers of the “Waiting for you” application, as it represents another step towards an increasingly supportive, inclusive, and sustainable Mérida.

Likewise, he announced that as part of his commitment to animal welfare, especially of the specimens in charge of the CEMCA, a blood sample will soon be carried out on all the animals that are there to detect possible diseases. The sampling will be in charge of veterinarians from the Autonomous University of Yucatán UADY.

Regarding the constant training given to all CEMCA staff, from August 23 to 26, they are given the courses “Integration and teamwork”, “Assertive conflict resolution”, “Warmth and humanism in the service ”, in charge of the Administration Directorate and the municipal DIF. All focused and seeking to improve the welfare of the animals when they arrive at the Municipal Animal Control Center.

