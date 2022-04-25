“El Retoño” bullring where a young cowboy recently died has been shut down in Kanasin

The City Council of Kanasín informs that the facilities of the bullring “El Retoño” have been definitely closed down, the foregoing as a result of the fact that an event was held last Sunday in which unfortunately a man lost his life- since it did not have the corresponding authorization and/or license, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations for Shows and Public Entertainment of the Municipality of Kanasín.
The administrative procedure was in charge of the Direction of Shows of the City Council of Kanasín, whose inspectors placed the closing seals.
The corresponding notification was made to the representatives of “El Retoño” in the same way. The closure of said establishment is made for a period of 60 days and can only be opened after complying with the requirements of the Law.
The Kanasín City Council has a strong commitment to legality and respect for human life.
“Our commitment is to work in favor of Kanasinenses and to generate opportunities for growth and development alike, with strict compliance with the Law and within the rule of law.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
