Cenotes are sacred sites for the Maya (Watch video)

The coasts of Yucatan are a paradise for international tourism, and the state is an incomparable destination also for the Mayan ruins and the cenotes, the underground cavern system of pristine celestial waters.

For the natives, cenotes are sacred sites, since they represent the entrance to the underworld and communion with the spirits of their ancestors.

The cenotes are the fundamental water resource of the communities.

But this wonderful place in Mexico is threatened by the proliferation of polluting pig farms, which produce to export meat to Asia.

Various projects are reluctant to lose this precious natural treasure and are already implementing alternative and sustainable strategies. An injunction managed to close one farm and suspend others.

And it is that if a cenote is contaminated, everyone is contaminated.

