Cenotes are sacred sites for the Maya (Watch video)

The coasts of Yucatan are a paradise for international tourism, and the state is an incomparable destination also for the Mayan ruins and the cenotes, the underground cavern system of pristine celestial waters.
For the natives, cenotes are sacred sites, since they represent the entrance to the underworld and communion with the spirits of their ancestors.
The cenotes are the fundamental water resource of the communities.
But this wonderful place in Mexico is threatened by the proliferation of polluting pig farms, which produce to export meat to Asia.
Various projects are reluctant to lose this precious natural treasure and are already implementing alternative and sustainable strategies. An injunction managed to close one farm and suspend others.
And it is that if a cenote is contaminated, everyone is contaminated.
#dweconomiacreativa
Source: Deutsche Welle
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
On your next trip to Valladolid, you can’r miss the ‘Calzada de los Frailes’
Valladolid, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- Valladolid is.
-
Local authorities say Guns N’Roses does not have permission to perform in Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- Through.
-
Telchac Puerto beaches temporarily closed due to the increase in Covid-19 cases
TELCHAC, PUERTO (July 09, 2021).- In.
-
The Space Tourism era has arrived
The era of space tourism is.
-
Ejidatarios accuse the head of INAH Yucatán of selling land in Dzibilchaltún
Merida Yucatan; July 09, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Dust from the Sahara approach Yucatán Península
Mérida, Yucatán, July 09, 2021 (ACOM). –.
-
Fines of more than one million pesos and 3 years in prison for animal abuse in Yucatan
Now the Prosecutor’s Office will be.
-
Video of AMLO’s brother accepting cash goes viral (Watch video)
AMLO says the video of his.
-
United Airlines to add more flights to Mexico and other destinations
Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, 2.96% bounced.
-
Cozumel International Airport registers a 17.9% increase in passenger traffic
The Cozumel International Airport had a.
Leave a Comment