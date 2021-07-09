On your next trip to Valladolid, you can’t miss the ‘Calzada de los Frailes’

Valladolid, Yucatán, (July 08, 2021).- Valladolid is a magical town located in eastern Yucatán. Famous for its cobblestone streets and colonial buildings, this iconic destination is full of very interesting stories.

Today The Yucatán Times wants to tell you about Calzada de los Frailes, an avenue that amazes for its facades and historical legacy.

Built in the 16th century, this street used to connect the town of Valladolid with the Indian town of Sisal (currently one of the most popular neighborhoods in the area). This type of road was known as a Sacbe-Ob which means “White Road” in Maya Language.

During the conquest, the Spanish lived in the center of the city and decided to build this road to separate themselves from the Maya community. At the end of the avenue, we can find the former Convent of San Bernardino de Siena, which precisely functioned as a center for the conversion of Christianity of the entire indigenous community.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

WHAT TO DO IN CALZADA DE LOS FRAILES?

Despite being a street less than 500 meters long, it is undoubtedly the most colorful and joyful spot in all of Valladolid. Here you will find shops, restaurants, bars, and many spots worthy of a good Instagram selfie.

Where to eat and drink

Caffeine ; a restaurant that specializes in pizza, wine, and pasta. Try the delicious 3 cheese pizza, you will love it.

; a restaurant that specializes in pizza, wine, and pasta. Try the delicious 3 cheese pizza, you will love it. Verde Morada, a hotel that offers cafeteria services in a small but cozy space. Soletana Café Santuario is perfect to take some photos.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

Mezcalería Don Trejo , the most fun place to dance and have a couple of beers. On weekends they have live music and a great atmosphere.

, the most fun place to dance and have a couple of beers. On weekends they have live music and a great atmosphere. ConKafecito, a new cafeteria with a very affordable “Sunday Brunch” concept . They offer a wide variety of coffees, desserts and baguette’s. We recommend you try the cheese or lemon pie, delicious!

TresVanBien, is a gastronomic corner that offers Argentine empanadas and beautiful decoration.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

Where to buy and look for handcrafts

KuxTal Popular Art Gallery & Café, the name tells us everything. The place is a colorful exhibition of thousands of Mexican products and articles: decoration, souvenirs and diverse art. Also, you can stay for a coffee and enjoy the view from your window.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

Daniela Bustos Maya, the renowned designer presents her collection of Maya jewelry inspired by Mexican culture in a very elegant space.

Dutzi Design Inc, this German brand distributes its line of accessories and fashion in Valladolid. Here you will find signature designs with a combination of materials and natural fibers.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

Caravan, unique pieces and a fresh and bohemian design. This store is a sideboard of true design combined with art.

unique pieces and a fresh and bohemian design. This store is a sideboard of true design combined with art. A House called Desire is definitely one of my favorite places in Valladolid. Monica and Ricardo give you a warm welcome to Valladolid.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

This space is inhabited by 100% Mexican designs, from clothing, accessories and jewelry, decoration, crafts, and shoes such as the Monchepiti brand, a line of huaraches, and super colorful hats!

Visit it every day from 10:00 am to 9:30 pm, you will love it.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

What to do and visit

VideoMapping, to learn even more about the history of Valladolid, don’t miss this screening every weekend at 9:00 pm in Spanish and 9:30 pm in English.

to learn even more about the history of Valladolid, don’t miss this screening every weekend at 9:00 pm in Spanish and 9:30 pm in English. Tourist lettering, you can’t leave without taking your picture on the colorful sign.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

San Bernardino de Siena is the second largest convent in Yucatán. Visit its interior and learn about its history.

Photo: (Pies Viajeros)

You see? Valladolid has it all and is undoubtedly an incredible destination, that you have to visit on your next trip to the Yucatan.

