Local authorities say Guns N’Roses does not have permission to perform in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 09, 2021).- Through a statement, the Mérida City Council and the Yucatán government dissociated themselves from the Guns N ‘Roses concert that would be held on October 9 at the X’matkuil Fair Grounds according to different media. The authorities clarified that, given the epidemiological circumstances, concerts are not allowed at the moment, so the organizers do not have official authorization.

Despite the fact that both the state and municipal governments are expecting an economic reactivation that will create jobs, and will allow public events of this kind in Mérida, given the conditions of the pandemic, the health and safety of the population must privilege over anything else, they say in a statement.

“It should be noted that the event in question is organized exclusively by a private company, without the participation of the state government of Yucatán or the municipal government of Mérida,” the signatories clarified.

They stated that the event organizers have verbally consulted the Yucatan State Fair Promoter Institute to rent a space at the X’matkuil fairgrounds, but they clarified that this has not been approved yet.

“They have been told that in the future space could be granted for rent, as long as the epidemiological traffic light and the health situation allow it and they fully comply with the health and safety protocols,” the document reads.

It would also be essential, where appropriate, that the promoting company, in accordance with the law, comply with all the requirements, permits, and state and municipal authorizations required.

They specify that on June 28, the promoter company began procedures with the municipal authority to obtain the corresponding permits, with a series of documents still to be delivered.

“Therefore, until this moment there is no permission whatsoever from the municipal authority for such an event, nor for the sale of tickets,” said the authority.

“The current panorama due to the health contingency prevents the realization of events of this type in the short term, so the city council does not authorize the concert right now, as it was already informed to the promoter company”, they concluded.

Source: La Jornada Maya

