Yucatan political parties must nominate indigenous candidates in this year’s elections

The Electoral Court of the Federal Judicial Power established that three of the five electoral districts in Yucatan would have to be allocated to indigenous candidates, while at the state level, only four of the 15 electoral districts correspond to Mayan candidates.

Of these four districts, the parties will decide two for indigenous candidates, and candidates of that origin in 36 of the 106 Yucatecan municipalities.

Alejandra Pacheco Puente, electoral counselor and president of the Commission for Gender Parity and Equality of Political Electoral Rights, the Electoral Institute and Citizen Participation (IEPAC), reported that after working with various organizations, the guidelines for the registration of candidacies were established indigenous people for this electoral process.

Since last week, various local organizations demand that the spaces they consider correspond to candidates of Mayan origin be respected, even more so with the latest resolution issued by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation, which determined that at least 21 of 28 electoral districts Federal candidates must be for indigenous candidates, of which three correspond to Yucatán.

Yesterday, the electoral counselor reported that at the local level, exclusive spaces have also been available for candidates of indigenous origin, as has been established for this year’s federal electoral process. He explained that here we seek to establish and describe the affirmative actions derived from the guidelines for the registration of indigenous candidacies, Mayan peoples and communities and the inclusion of vulnerable groups that were historically discriminated against, and will not happen in the 2020-2021 electoral process, with specific actions.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments