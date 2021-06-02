  • Headlines,
    • Ex president Felipe Calderón tests positive

    June 2, 2021

    Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, former president of Mexico, reported that he tested positive for Covid-19, as he has mild symptoms, is isolated and at rest.

    The former PAN member apologized for not being able to accompany the campaign closings, for which he called to vote on June 6 and “close the way to authoritarianism.”

    He is reported with only mild symptoms, and stable.

