Ex president Felipe Calderón tests positive

Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, former president of Mexico, reported that he tested positive for Covid-19, as he has mild symptoms, is isolated and at rest.

The former PAN member apologized for not being able to accompany the campaign closings, for which he called to vote on June 6 and “close the way to authoritarianism.”

He is reported with only mild symptoms, and stable.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments