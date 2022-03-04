Aldea Tulum Plus: a project that contributes to a more orderly and sustainable urban environment

With an Open House, Grupo CADU presented its new real estate project Aldea Tulum Plus, which is located in Tulum, one of the fastest-growing municipalities nationwide.

(ALDEA TULUM PLUS).- During the presentation protocol of Aldea Tulum Plus, it was commented that it is a fully planned project and that it contributes to a more orderly and sustainable urban environment, thus generating sufficient public spaces for the benefit of the inhabitants.

Today Tulum has become a revolutionary sustainable vision, for which travelers seek a more authentic experience than the mega-resorts of beach destinations. In addition, vacation rentals have increased by 76% in the state of Quintana Roo and Tulum, it is the main ecological destination in the Riviera Maya, which offers nature and privacy.

Aldea Tulum Plus is an excellent option for investment since the rent of an apartment ranges between 15,000 and 20,000 pesos per month and as a vacation rental, it can be rented for an average of $1,200 pesos per night in the regular season.

The spectacular hotel-style luxury apartment project has the Kanan model with a construction area of ​​71.39 m2, with a living room, dining room, fully equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and laundry patio.

Among the amenities of Aldea Tulum Plus, we can highlight two swimming pools with palapa, two sports multi-courts, four palapas with benches and grills, multifunctional palapa for social and sports activities, outdoor gym furniture, bicycle rack, perimeter walkway to the common areas, pet area with palapa, access gate with administration, meeting room, garbage room, guardhouse, pedestrian access, three access vehicular lanes, two exit lanes, and 642 parking spaces.

Aldea Tulum Plus has the option of acquiring one or more apartments with all the facilities of financial institutions and with the support of Grupo CADU, a consolidated company with more than 20 years in the real estate field, is now investing in Tulum.

The complex is the closest to the new airport that will be built in this municipality.

“Aldea Tulum Plus offers the most competitive price in the market because thanks to the fact that the firm has a solid construction company that meets deadlines, which is very important, and also, we have an infrastructure that does not exist in Tulum, in terms of lighting, drainage, drinking water, electricity and we make connectivity to the treatment plants, which gives the project a tremendous added value. The clients who are investing with us will be able to recover their investment in less than five years, both in terms of fixed income and vacation rentals”, Salvador Contreras concluded.

