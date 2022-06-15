Enchantment of the Seas docked for the first time in Progreso, Yucatan

The cruise ship Enchantment of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, which departed out of Galveston, Texas, with 2,284 passengers, arrived for the first time at the Yucatecan port of Progreso.

The promotion of Yucatan as an attractive tourist destination, promoted by the state government, is reflected in the arrival of a greater number of passengers by air, positive hotel occupancy rates, the registration of more overnight visitors, and the arrival of new cruise routes to the state.

The interest that Yucatan has aroused in the world is due to the intense agenda that state tourism authorities have developed since the beginning of this administration, and that has led the state to events of national and international stature such as the International Fair of Tourism (Fitur) of Madrid; the 25th edition of the Conference of the Cruise Association of Florida and the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico and the Tianguis Turístico de Acapulco.

Similarly, Yucatan has made its attractions known at the Berlin International Tourism Fair (ITB) 2019 and León 2019, in Guanajuato; the World Travel Market (WTM), in London; as well as in the Imperial Mega Fair of Acapulco 2018-2019 and the Yucatan Week in Mexico.

As an example of the good results that the promotion of Yucatan has brought, last Friday, June 10th, the state received the Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship from Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines for the first time, which arrived at the port of Progreso at 07:16 a.m. from Galveston, Texas, with 2,284 passengers and a crew of 861 people, including technical, maneuvering and maintenance equipment, as well as services and entertainment.

The arrival of these vessels is a consequence of the negotiations carried out in November 2018, during the 25th edition of the Florida and Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Fair in Puerto Rico, which was attended by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

The Enchantment of the Seas belongs to the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines company and it is the first time that this ship docks on Yucatecan coasts. This journey lasts five days, departing from Galveston, Texas, on June 5, and making its first stop in the state; afterward, the Enchantment of the Seas will continue to Cozumel, in Quintana Roo, and will return to the United States on June 10th.

It should be noted that, from January to April of this year, 48 cruise ships have arrived in Yucatan with a total of 142,228 passengers.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments