Descent of Kukulkan gathers more than 9 thousand visitors in Chichen Itzá Yucatán

The descent of Kukulcán summoned a large number of national and foreign tourists to the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, where for the first time in two years the Spring Equinox was open to the public.
(TYT).- On the outskirts of the thousand-year-old pre-Hispanic city, handicrafts with Mayan motifs contrast with colorful dream catchers and even characters from the video game industry were offered to the public. Upon arrival, some gray clouds threaten the optimum enjoyment of the archaeoastronomical spectacle.
Trucks full of tourists line up one by one around the complex. Dozens of visitors dressed in white clothing descend from them fearing the heat that prevails in the region; but all eager to witness the descent of the snake.
Cell phone in hand, the crowd documents each stage of their entry into the ancient city. Businesses near the entrance, such as Oxtún; Las Palmeras and -taco Maya “had one the best sales of the year” as a result of the large number of hungry people that attended the event.
A few minutes after the arrival of the Sun, the euphoria grows and people rush to occupy the ideal place to witness the arrival of the feathered serpent, which on this occasion brought together more than 9,000 people, according to statements by Mauricio Díaz. Montalvo, director of Culture.
While the crowd awaits the event, a host of ceremonies take place around the pyramid: yoga; chants; prayers; and people just lifting their hands in the air.
It was at 4:20 in the afternoon when the first equinoctial day of the year officially began in Yucatan. Those present welcomed the Sun with an applause.
The appearance of the snake occurred sporadically on the afternoon of Monday, March 21 in the old Chichen Itza.
Some of the attendees raised their hands to the sky, as they explained, to recharge the necessary energy that allows them to go through the year. Others raised them with their cell phones between their fingers in search of the best shot to share through their social networks, forming a constellation of blue screens.
Finally, the act culminated with a large ovation and promises of return. The intertwined cries of the tour operators gradually faded in the middle of the imposing city; until only a handful of police officers and personnel from the archaeological zone remained. Kukulcán will not return until September.
