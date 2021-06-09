Emma Coronel pleads guilty to helping “El Chapo” run drug cartel

(Reuters) -Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican narcotics kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, is expected to plead guilty this week to federal charges of helping him run the notorious Sinaloa drug cartel, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The Times, citing an unnamed person familiar with the case, reported that Coronel would appear in Federal District Court in Washington on Thursday morning to enter her plea.
Her plea agreement will not require her to cooperate with U.S. authorities or provide information about her husband’s allies, business partners or relatives, the Times reports.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment, and the Drug Enforcement Administration had no immediate comment. Lawyers for Coronel did not respond to requests for comment.
Coronel, a 31-year-old former beauty queen, was arrested at Washington’s Dulles International Airport in February.
Prosecutors accused her of working with her husband in running the drug cartel and conspiring in his infamous July 2015 escape from Mexico’s Altiplano prison through a mile-long tunnel dug from his cell.
After a high-profile trial in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Guzman, 63, was convicted in February 2019 of masterminding a multibillion dollar drug enterprise. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and incarcerated in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.
Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexico citizen, married Guzman in 2007 at age 18. The couple has twin daughters.
In 2019, Coronel launched a clothing brand in the United States and she also appeared in a U.S. reality show about mafia families.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, Mark Hosenball in Washington and Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; editing by Richard Pullin for Reuters)
Source: Reuters
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán could return to face-to-face classes in August
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- Delfina.
-
PREP confirms Morena candidate Layda Sansores new governor of Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (June 09, 2021) .-.
-
This was agreed by AMLO and Kamala Harris in their first official meeting
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard explained that.
-
‘La Negrita’ cantina closes temporarily to comply with new health measures
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 2021).- A.
-
Good profits expected from octopus and lobster fishing in Yucatan
Fishing sector begins to outline preparations.
-
Spain opens borders to vaccinated travelers and international cruises
WORLD, (June 08, 2021).- Starting this.
-
Votes in two Yucatan municipalities could not be counted by the PREP because ballots were misplaced
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- In Yucatán, the votes.
-
Police forcibly break up riot in Progreso
The protest due to elections began.
-
New Covid-19 strain in Yucatán; the Health Secretary speaks of an atypical growth of cases
Mérida, Yucatán, (June 09, 201).- The.
-
There could be a new strain of coronavirus in Yucatan: SSY
Samples of the latest infections in.
Leave a Comment