The construction works of the fourth dock in Cozumel have been indefinitely suspended

A judge of the Third District of Quintana Roo granted the definitive suspension of the fourth cruise ship dock in Cozumel, alleging that it would cause damage to the ecosystem of the area where it is intended to be built.

(TYT).- The Isla Cozumel Citizen Collective announced the decision of the definitive suspension of the construction project of the fourth cruise ship dock in the South of this Municipality, granted by Judge Pamela López Swain, of the Third District Court in the State of Quintana Roo, based in Cancun, while the injunction is resolved.

Olivia Rosse, who is part of the civil organization, reported the sentence passed on April 11; it indicates that without paralyzing the administrative acts or procedures related to the concession title granted in favor of Muelles del Caribe, published on January 5, 2022, in the Official Gazette of the Federation, the execution of the works has been suspended.

The magistrate considered that with this suspension irreparable damage to the ecosystem is avoided, the matter of the trial is kept alive and effective protection of the fundamental right to the environment is allowed.

At the discretion of the Judge, with this opinion, the social interest is also protected, as there is a possible risk of violation or alteration of the ecosystem.

“We are setting a precedent with a jurisprudence that will help the island to grow with citizen democracy; no more dispossession,” said Olivia Rosse.

She added that they will hold another peaceful demonstration on Saturday, April 23, at the Esplanade of the Flag in Cozumel, since the constitutional hearing is scheduled for Sunday in Cancun.

She stressed that this group is made up of people from Cozumel concerned about the sustainable development of the island and the well-being of its inhabitants.

Rosse accused Semarnat and other instances of violating the fundamental rights of the population, by granting permits for private use in areas that are property of the nation.

She clarified that the fight continues in search of permanent suspension; “We are going to win it, there will not be a fourth cruise ship pier in Cozumel; no more destruction of the ecosystem,” she warned.

Olivia Rosse stated that the pier is intended to be built in front of Palmar, which belongs to the Joaquín family; “It’s not a coincidence, this dock is to benefit the value of the property in that area, they say they want more sources of employment for the people of Cozumel, but the reality is that this is a project that seeks to benefit a privileged group of people.”

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







