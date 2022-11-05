Fatal motorcycle accident in Progreso

A fatal accident occurred Friday night on the corner of Calle 31 and 74, at the gates of the Casino de Progreso, after a motorcyclist lost control of his unit and skidded, hitting his head on the pavement.
PROGRESO, YUCATAN (November 4, 2022).- According to witnesses, the accident occurred shortly before 7:00 p.m. when the driver passed the yellow buoys and lost control. The motorcyclist was apparently wearing a helmet but was not properly restrained and suffered serious injuries.
Initial reports indicate that the deceased was identified as “La Sombra”, a fisherman of the main fleet, although no further details were given.
Later it was reported that the motorcyclist was known by the nickname of “La Sombra”, Oliver C.T., 24 years of age. Some versions indicate that the young man was in a bar and acquaintances prevented him from boarding his motorcycle, they even took the keys, but he went to look for another set of keys, got on the motorcycle, and then suffered a fatal accident.
The motorcycle skidded from east to west on the north side of Calle 31 (which is a two-lane road) and hit a motorcycle parked on that street, and then crashed against the rear of a parked car owned by the Fuentes family.
Residents of the area called for help to assist the injured man, but soon after, the personnel placed a blue blanket over him, and it was learned that he had already died.
The place was full of curious onlookers who stopped to see what happened, in a central street where accidents are constantly occurring, and so far no road measures have been taken to try to reduce the frequency of accidents.
