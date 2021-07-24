Live an extreme adventure with cenotes, zip-lining, and hiking at Chinkilá, Yucatán

Tecoh, Yucatan (July 24, 2021) .- If you are a lover of extreme experiences, this place is ideal for you. Just 45 minutes from Mérida is the Chinkilá community, where you can enjoy the zip line and more than two kilometers of a cycling path.
Every day fewer people visit this place due to the pandemic, however, the site that is near the Mayapán archaeological zone is a perfect place to enjoy with family or friends.
Two houses away from the church, you can find Mrs. Bertha Carrillo who will give you information about the place, which has a beautiful cenote more than 10 meters deep.
After traveling a long way accompanied by a guide, you will arrive at “Kampepen Aventura Extrema”, where the first thing you will find is the zip line of about 100 meters long, as well as a palapa, a path, toilets that work with solar energy, and you can cool off in the crystal clear waters of the cenote.
Costs of services:
- Entrance to the place $ 50.00
- Vests: $ 15.00
- Zipline: $ 50.00
- Bicycle rental: $ 50.00
Due to the small number of people they no longer provide food service, but you can bring your lunch or contact the place to have a meal prepared for you (Reservations at 999 451-34-52).
As a recommendation, it is requested not to ingest intoxicating drinks before entering the cenote, since you need to descend about 10 meters down a ladder to reach the platform.
Source: Reporteros Hoy
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Alert for “invasion” of snakes during the rainy season in Yucatan
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Snakes are.
-
Man who set himself on fire downtown Mérida finally died
MÉRIDA, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- On.
-
You left as a hero who loved his job: girlfriend of the murdered cop
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Alejandra.
-
The Mérida City Council, an important ally to attract investment to Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Mayor.
-
So far this year, Yucatan has already exceeded the figure of total Covid infections registered in 2020
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- In.
-
Three palapas mysteriously set on fire in Cancun´s Playa Langosta
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (July 24, 2021).-.
-
Heat wave intensifies in Mérida due to lack of trees, Conagua alerts
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 24, 2021).- Every.
-
First cruise ship of the year to arrive in Progreso carrying 500 vaccinated passengers
Service providers are informed about preventive.
-
Yucatecan Rommel Pacheco leads Mexico’s Olympic delegation in Tokyo
Led by athletes Gaby López and.
-
Drug dealer known as ‘La Chucha’ is arrested in western Merida
Mérida, Yucatán, (July 23, 2021) .-.
Leave a Comment