Live an extreme adventure with cenotes, zip-lining, and hiking at Chinkilá, Yucatán

Tecoh, Yucatan (July 24, 2021) .- If you are a lover of extreme experiences, this place is ideal for you. Just 45 minutes from Mérida is the Chinkilá community, where you can enjoy the zip line and more than two kilometers of a cycling path.

Every day fewer people visit this place due to the pandemic, however, the site that is near the Mayapán archaeological zone is a perfect place to enjoy with family or friends.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

Two houses away from the church, you can find Mrs. Bertha Carrillo who will give you information about the place, which has a beautiful cenote more than 10 meters deep.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

After traveling a long way accompanied by a guide, you will arrive at “Kampepen Aventura Extrema”, where the first thing you will find is the zip line of about 100 meters long, as well as a palapa, a path, toilets that work with solar energy, and you can cool off in the crystal clear waters of the cenote.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

Costs of services:

Entrance to the place $ 50.00

Vests: $ 15.00

Zipline: $ 50.00

Bicycle rental: $ 50.00

Due to the small number of people they no longer provide food service, but you can bring your lunch or contact the place to have a meal prepared for you (Reservations at 999 451-34-52).

As a recommendation, it is requested not to ingest intoxicating drinks before entering the cenote, since you need to descend about 10 meters down a ladder to reach the platform.

Source: Reporteros Hoy

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments