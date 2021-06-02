Belize opens its land borders to tourists only

QUINTANA ROO, (June 02, 2021).- With a series of restrictive measures in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, this Monday, June 01, Belize announced the partial reopening of its land borders, which will be exclusively for the entry of tourism through the border of Mexico and Guatemala, ensuring that it has a safe destination. It will be a gradual opening, the authorities warned, ruling out that Belizean citizens can enter Chetumal.

The Minister of Tourism of Belize, Anthony Mahler, informed using a protocol act transmitted virtually, on the measures that will be considered for, as of May 31, to open the land borders that allow the entry of foreigners for tourism purposes, which represents the reactivation of tourism.

“Belize is a safe destination, in which all the measures and protocols for the health of visitors are being taken, the opening of the borders will allow more foreign tourists to arrive, in addition to reactivating the country’s economy,” he said.

The Belizean official added that this reopening will be accompanied by a series of restrictive measures to keep the country as it has been to date, as one of those with the lowest incidence of the virus.

Only tourists who have booked in Gold Standard hotels and have been transferred by taxis or Gold Standard tour operators will be allowed to enter. Visitors must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, or a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV2 approved by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), taken within the 24 hours prior. Foreign travelers who test positive for Covid-19 will be denied entry.

To ensure the safe entry and exit of visitors, a new set of Standard Operating Procedures was established at the entry points that follow the strict health and safety protocols that have been successfully implemented at the international airport of the Belizean capital.

The executive director of the Ministry of Tourism, Nicole Solano, indicated that this is the first phase for the reopening of its borders, which is why health security protocols were developed so that visitors can enjoy the neighboring country as a safe destination.

For his part, the honorary consul in Chetumal, Luis Montero Maldonado, said that, unlike before the pandemic, the only way to enter Belize will be with a passport and there will no longer be local permits.

The entry or exit of Belizeans, diplomats, military personnel, permanent residents, etc. will continue in a restricted manner and still require official permission from the relevant agencies.

Source: La Jornada Maya

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments