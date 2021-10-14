Workers will go on strike if they are not paid year’s end bonus

Mérida, Yucatán.- The Single Union of Workers of the Judicial Branch of Yucatán requested the presidency of this power to establish a discussion table to solve several points, such as the payment of an end of the year incentive, the signing of general working conditions and a salary increase.
According to a document issued by the group, during its IV Extraordinary General Assembly it was agreed, in the first instance, to request from the judicial and executive branches a budgeted amount to cover the payment of the year-end bonus, although if there is no response, a demonstration will be held “to make the workers’ demands heard”.
The document states that, in the event that this month ends and there is no favorable response to the group’s demand, 24-hour work stoppages will be held every Monday in November, as a means of pressure on the Judiciary.
If there is no response, it was informed that a new assembly will be held to discuss the possibility of calling a strike until their demands are met.
This is not the first time that the group has threatened to paralyze services, since in previous years it has carried out mobilizations to demand attention to its demands.
For the time being, the union sent a notice to the presidency of the Judicial Power, with the purpose of establishing a dialogue table to discuss the different situations faced by the 420 workers of the group.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico gives reprieve to illegally imported motor vehicles better known as “chocolate”
Mexico has long had a problem.
-
SENER exhibits companies that pay lower rates and ‘steal energy’ from the nation
The Secretariat of Energy (SENER), is.
-
Digital window of the International Cervantino Festival arrives in Mérida
Merida Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- Cinema, music,.
-
The “Otoño Cultural 2021” arts festival has begun in Yucatan
Culture returns in person to Yucatán,.
-
More and more elderly people dying from Covid-19 in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, October 14, 2021 (ACOM).
-
Yucatán among the three states with the highest suicide rate in the country
Mexico, October 14, 2021 (Notilegis). – The.
-
Coparmex Mérida declares itself totally against AMLO’s Electricity Reform
COPARMEX Mérida is an employer union.
-
Labor Clashes Intensify at Mexico’s Dos Bocas Refinery as AMLO Policies Questioned
BY ANDREW BAKER for Natural Gas Intel.
-
Hurricane Pamela knocks down trees, floods streets in western Mexico
MEXICO CITY, October 14 (Reuters) –.
-
Tere Cazola bakery is now available in Mexico City
Merida, Yucatan, (October 14, 2021).- What.
Leave a Comment