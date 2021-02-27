60 South Street to be named after Armando Manzanero

Merida’s City Council unanimously approves the change.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – As a tribute to the career of the recently deceased Yucatecan composer, the Merida City Council unanimously approved Mayor Renan Barrera Concha’s proposal to name 60th Street South “Armando Manzanero,” in the section between 121st Street in the Mercedes Barrera neighborhood and 95th Street in Downtown.
This street is the corner known as “La Flor del Bosque,” which was chosen by Manzanero himself during his last conversation with the mayor, as it is linked to the singer-songwriter’s roots, according to a press release.
By naming the street, the City Hall leaves a testimony of the late composer’s invaluable work in favor of culture and honors his artistic career in the country and the world.
Tribute
The Mérida City Hall wants to remember the great maestro and give well-deserved recognition to this composer’s great trajectory, who always put his Mayan roots high and took our Yucatan culture to all corners of the world.
Manzanero Canché was born in Mérida, Yucatán, on December 7, 1934, although he was registered on December 7, 1935. He wrote more than 600 songs, of which many have achieved international fame and have been translated and performed by greats entertainers such as The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
