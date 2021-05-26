The U.S. passes major milestone in its race to vaccinate the population

The U.S. passed another major milestone Tuesday in its race to vaccinate the population against COVID-19.
Half of U.S. adults — more than 129 million people over 18 — are now fully vaccinated against the virus, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC data also shows that 49.5% of Americans of all ages, roughly 164 million people, have at least one vaccine dose.
The entire country opened up vaccinations to anyone over 16 in the middle of April, and the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for anyone over 12 nearly two weeks ago. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for coronavirus vaccines.
As of Tuesday, about 131 million Americans, roughly 39% of the country’s entire population, are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the CDC.
The White House coronavirus response team heralded the 50% vaccination threshold at a briefing Tuesday, calling it a “major milestone” and applauding every American who has played a role.
“The progress that we have made … is due to all of you who have gotten vaccinated, who have contributed not only to your health but to mine and my family’s and my friends’ and yours, and the health of people who can’t get vaccinated because of their medical condition,” COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said at the briefing. “You’ve contributed to our country.”https://abcnews.go.com/widgets/covidTracker/vaccinations
Vaccination rates vary among the states. There were nine states — New Mexico, Vermont, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey and Rhode Island — that had 70% of their adult population with at least one dose as of Sunday, according to CDC data.
At least 25 states and Washington, D.C., have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adult population with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. These include Alaska, California, Maryland, New York, Vermont and Wisconsin.
COVID-19 cases and deaths have been on a major decline since vaccines have been made more available to the public.
Source: Yahoo News
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Tenants denounce bad construction of houses in Kanasín, Yucatán
Kanasín, Yucatán, (May 26, 2021).- Neighbors of.
-
Environmentalists protect 50 thousand sea turtle eggs in Punta Xen, Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (May 26, 2021).- With.
-
PEMEX assures that Deer Park and Dos Bocas will provide México with fuel self-sufficiency
The director of Pemex, Octavio Romero,.
-
Celia Madero Chan designated new indigenous governor of Campeche
Campeche, Camp., (May 26, 2021).- Campeche.
-
Shooting in Chetumal, Quintana Roo (VIDEO)
Two men on a motorcycle open.
-
Another candidate murdered, this time in Guanajuato
Guanajuato, Gto., (May 26, 2021).- The.
-
Ex-president Felipe Calderón involved in a minor accident on the 2021 Rally Maya
The former president participates again as.
-
Tianguis Turistico will be held from November 21 to 24, 2021
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- The.
-
Man is found dead inside his car in Francisco de Montejo neighborhood
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 26, 2021).- A.
-
The Grand Palladium Hotel burns down in Tulum, Quintana Roo (VIDEO)
The Grand Palladium Hotel in the.
Leave a Comment