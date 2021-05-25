Turtle walks again thanks to a Lego wheelchair in Baltimore (VIDEO)

BALTIMORE, (May 25, 2021).- A Terrapene carolina turtle, better known as a common box turtle, was found by a Mireland Zoo employee with lesions on the underside of its shell at the Intriper site.
The zoo worker tookthe turtle to the surgeons of the place and they quickly decided to perform a surgery in which they joined the pieces of his shell, but although they succeeded, the doctors faced another great challenge.
“Due to the location of the fractures, we are faced with a difficult challenge, that of maintaining the mobility of the turtle but, at the same time, allowing it to heal properly,” explained Dr. Ellen Bronson , senior director of animal health, conservation and health research at the zoo, however they couldn’t let the bottom of the shell touch the ground either.
A vet outside the zoo “They don’t make turtle-sized wheelchairs, so we drew some custom sketches for the turtle and its current needs. Then we sent it to a friend who is a LEGO enthusiast. “
The color chips of the frame make the tires keep their distance and that the reptile sits on them, so that it can be ” suspended ” it is helped by the outer edge and edges that support its body, making the animal’s legs free so they can move.
Thanks to the wheelchair, Pedro, the turtle, can make natural movements such as stretching his neck or closing himself inside his shell.
“The tortoise will likely use its LEGO wheelchair through winter and spring, until all the fragments have fused together and fully healed,” said Dr. Bronson.
Source: MVS Noticias
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Everything you need to know about doing business in Mexico
It’s as much about who you.
-
High response for the Covid vaccine in rural areas near Chetumal
Chetumal, QRoo, May 25, 2021, (SIPSE).-.
-
Tekax market will have a new and tourist image
Tekax, Yucatan, (May 25, 2021).- Two weeks.
-
Peasants take the toll booth on the Mérida – Playa del Carmen highway
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, (May 25,.
-
Forbes says Pemex faces high investment risk in the purchase of the Shell refinery
The refinery has faced losses for.
-
Yucatecan Youtuber yells insults to Mauricio Vila in live broadcast
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021).- A.
-
The rainy season is here and we need to keep our patio clean to avoid mosquito breeding
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021) .-.
-
Missouri teens crash car through the roof of a home
Two teenagers leaving a graduation party.
-
Vaccination continues in Merida and other municipalities in the state of Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 25, 2021).- This.
-
What is ‘black fungus’ that is hitting India’s COVID-19 patients?
A rapid rise in cases of.
Leave a Comment