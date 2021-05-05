Mexico City prosecutor’s office opens homicide investigation after collapse of Metro overpass

MÈXICO, May 05, 2021.- The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City initiated an investigation file for the crimes of homicide and damage to property, for the accident registered this Monday, May 03, at the Olivo-Tezonco interstation of the elevated viaduct of line 12 of the Metro, which has claimed 25 lives and left 79 injured.

The authority has reported that the 25 deceased persons have already been identified. Among them, the minor Brandon Giovanny, 13 years old, who had been reported missing and yesterday was identified by relatives.

“The implementation of the Disaster Protocol allows reducing times and speeding up the delivery of the bodies to their families, without the need to perform a necropsy, in addition, the identification of hospitalized people continues, so the information is constantly updated to give it to meet family members and the general public,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Since the incident occurred, the Disaster Protocol was activated, for which victim care cells were deployed. These cells are made up of Legal Advisors, Social Workers and Psychologists, to provide legal guidance, emotional containment, as well as the support and care for medical and funeral services.

After expressing his solidarity with the families of the victims of the unfortunate events that occurred on Monday, May 3rd, at 10:22 p.m., he pledged to carry out a thorough and scientific investigation to establish responsibilities and reach the truth.

For this, he explained, all the necessary expert opinions will be carried out in a professional, exhaustive, multidisciplinary and inter-institutional way, in different matters, mainly in the following areas:

In the structural one, the intervention of surveyors, civil and structural engineers, specialized in steels will be requested; geologists specializing in subsidence to develop studies of geotechnics, soil mechanics, structural calculation, the resistance of materials, and all those that are essential to identify the origin of the event.

Meanwhile, on the administrative issue, work and supervision contracts, maintenance logs, construction, and the supervisory company will be investigated, and the request for information to all intervening areas for the delineation of responsibilities, as well as the calculation and final evaluation of the damages.

In the expert work, he pointed out, colleges and professional associations have joined in solidarity, as well as educational institutions, such as the National Polytechnic Institute, which in addition to its academic staff offer the agency high-tech instruments for the analysis of the accident.

He mentioned that his commitment is to have, in the shortest possible time, with a scientifically and legally supported explanation, about the unfortunate facts and to give the guarantee to the citizens that the truth will be reached and justice will be done, no information will be hidden, nor will anyone be covered up.

Claudia Sheinbaum made a tour of the Line 12 Olivo and Tezonco train stations

The head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, made a tour of the Olivo and Tezonco stations on line 12 of the Metro on Tuesday, May 04, during the afternoon.

She explained that she went with the team from the College of Engineers, which will participate in the preparation of the expert report on the incident. “We took a tour and they are going to present their work plan to us this week,” she stated.

Sheinbaum pointed out that a part of Tláhuac avenue was opened for public transport units.

