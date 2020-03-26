Mérida’s Palacio Cantón under sanitization process

Merida, Yucatán (March 25, 2020).- In accordance with the recommendations to mitigate contagion by Covid-19, the Ministry of Culture and the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) are carrying out the sanitization of heritage sites in Yucatan under their protection, including archaeological zones, and of course, museums.
INAH has been conducting deep hygiene actions at the “Palacio Cantón” Regional Museum of Anthropology, located on Mérida’s iconic Paseo de Montejo.
The director of the INAH Center in Yucatan, Eduardo López Calzada, stated that not only do they disinfect public visiting areas, the administrative part of the venues, such as offices, but the institute is also contemplating that the personnel who will continue to work in the custody of cultural heritage, will keep it free from the possibility of Covid-19 infection.The Yucatan Times
